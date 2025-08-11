Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DLA Loglines (open caption)

    UNITED STATES

    08.11.2025

    Video by William J. Miller  

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    Loglines, the Defense Logistics Agency magazine is back! It's a platform for engagement, it's a professional journal Online now and a must read for the Joint Logistics Enterprise. For more information about DLA visit: www.dla.mil

    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DLA Loglines (open caption), by William J. Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #DLALoglines

