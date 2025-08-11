Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Warrior Brigade Rehearse before starting JRTC

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT POLK, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    08.11.2025

    Video by Spc. Mariah Aguilar 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    2nd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain
    Division (LI), conduct a Combined Arms Rehearsal in preparation for
    Joint Readiness Training Center (JRTC) at Fort Polk, Louisiana, Aug. 8,
    2025. JRTC is a combat training center that provides realistic deployment
    training scenarios in simulated large-scale combat operations to build
    readiness to support globally deployable missions. (U.S. Army video by
    Spc. Mariah Aguilar)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.11.2025
    Date Posted: 08.11.2025 19:15
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 973428
    VIRIN: 250811-A-LR057-2964
    Filename: DOD_111224949
    Length: 00:01:06
    Location: FORT POLK, LOUISIANA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Warrior Brigade Rehearse before starting JRTC, by SPC Mariah Aguilar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    JRTC
    Fort Polk
    Warrior Brigade
    Fort Drum
    10th Mountain Division

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download