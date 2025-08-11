2nd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain
Division (LI), conduct a Combined Arms Rehearsal in preparation for
Joint Readiness Training Center (JRTC) at Fort Polk, Louisiana, Aug. 8,
2025. JRTC is a combat training center that provides realistic deployment
training scenarios in simulated large-scale combat operations to build
readiness to support globally deployable missions. (U.S. Army video by
Spc. Mariah Aguilar)
|Date Taken:
|08.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.11.2025 19:15
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|973428
|VIRIN:
|250811-A-LR057-2964
|Filename:
|DOD_111224949
|Length:
|00:01:06
|Location:
|FORT POLK, LOUISIANA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Warrior Brigade Rehearse before starting JRTC, by SPC Mariah Aguilar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
