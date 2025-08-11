Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    432nd Wing Deploys MQ-9 Reapers to Naval Base Ventura County for Bamboo Eagle 25-3

    NAVAL BASE VENTURA COUNTY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.06.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Renee Blundon 

    432nd Wing   

    Six MQ-9 Reapers from the 432nd Wing land at Naval Base Ventura County, Point Mugu, California, where maintainers from the 432nd Aircraft Maintenance Group and aircrew from the 20th Attack Squadron and 11th Attack Squadron participate in Bamboo Eagle 25-3. The exercise provides a combat-representative environment that pushes participants to enhance their readiness through realistic training and advanced tactics. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Renee Blundon)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 432nd Wing Deploys MQ-9 Reapers to Naval Base Ventura County for Bamboo Eagle 25-3, by SrA Renee Blundon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Aircraft maintenance
    readiness
    Bamboo Eagle
    operations
    Bamboo Eagle 25-3
    BE 25-3

