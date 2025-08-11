432nd Wing Deploys MQ-9 Reapers to Naval Base Ventura County for Bamboo Eagle 25-3

Six MQ-9 Reapers from the 432nd Wing land at Naval Base Ventura County, Point Mugu, California, where maintainers from the 432nd Aircraft Maintenance Group and aircrew from the 20th Attack Squadron and 11th Attack Squadron participate in Bamboo Eagle 25-3. The exercise provides a combat-representative environment that pushes participants to enhance their readiness through realistic training and advanced tactics. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Renee Blundon)
|Date Taken:
|08.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.11.2025 17:09
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|973421
|VIRIN:
|250808-F-NV774-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111224741
|Length:
|00:01:30
|Location:
|NAVAL BASE VENTURA COUNTY, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
