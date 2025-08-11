432nd Wing Deploys MQ-9 Reapers to Naval Base Ventura County for Bamboo Eagle 25-3

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Six MQ-9 Reapers from the 432nd Wing land at Naval Base Ventura County, Point Mugu, California, where maintainers from the 432nd Aircraft Maintenance Group and aircrew from the 20th Attack Squadron and 11th Attack Squadron participate in Bamboo Eagle 25-3. The exercise provides a combat-representative environment that pushes participants to enhance their readiness through realistic training and advanced tactics. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Renee Blundon)