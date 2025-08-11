Soldiers with 239th BEB bring their gamer skills to the battlefield. While technology changes and advances so must we to maintain lethality and superiority.
Drones are a widely dynamic and resourceful tool that has turned the tide on our cyber capabilities in stealth, reconnaissance, overwatch and offensive postures. One thing is for certain, the historical footprint drones will have on warfare will be substantial.
Camp Joseph T. Robinson Maneuver Training Center July 30, 2025.
(Arkansas Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Israel Sanchez)
|Date Taken:
|07.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.11.2025 14:21
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|973390
|VIRIN:
|250804-Z-PG977-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111224277
|Length:
|00:02:24
|Location:
|LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Arkansas Guardsmen Buzz Camp Robinson With New Drone Training, by SGT Israel Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.