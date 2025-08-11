Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Arkansas Guardsmen Buzz Camp Robinson With New Drone Training

    LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES

    07.30.2025

    Video by Sgt. Israel Sanchez 

    Arkansas National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Soldiers with 239th BEB bring their gamer skills to the battlefield. While technology changes and advances so must we to maintain lethality and superiority.

    Drones are a widely dynamic and resourceful tool that has turned the tide on our cyber capabilities in stealth, reconnaissance, overwatch and offensive postures. One thing is for certain, the historical footprint drones will have on warfare will be substantial.

    Camp Joseph T. Robinson Maneuver Training Center July 30, 2025.

    (Arkansas Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Israel Sanchez)

