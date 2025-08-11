Arkansas Guardsmen Buzz Camp Robinson With New Drone Training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers with 239th BEB bring their gamer skills to the battlefield. While technology changes and advances so must we to maintain lethality and superiority.



Drones are a widely dynamic and resourceful tool that has turned the tide on our cyber capabilities in stealth, reconnaissance, overwatch and offensive postures. One thing is for certain, the historical footprint drones will have on warfare will be substantial.



Camp Joseph T. Robinson Maneuver Training Center July 30, 2025.



(Arkansas Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Israel Sanchez)