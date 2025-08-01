Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1BCT Paratroopers Jump Sicily Drop Zone

    FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    08.08.2025

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Joseph Truesdale 

    49th Public Affairs Detachment   

    Paratroopers assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division jump a CH-47 Chinook helicopter on Sicily Drop Zone on Fort Bragg, North Carolina, August 8, 2025. The jump was conducted as an opportunity for 82nd Paratroopers to earn their foreign jump wings; building camaraderie with our partner forces and fellow jump masters. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Joseph Truesdale)

    Date Taken: 08.08.2025
    Date Posted: 08.10.2025 17:27
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 973310
    VIRIN: 250808-A-MJ406-7944
    PIN: 049049
    Filename: DOD_111222230
    Length: 00:18:41
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

