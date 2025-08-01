Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Change of Command and Retirement Ceremony for D.C. National Guard Commanding General

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    08.09.2025

    Video by Master Sgt. Arthur Wright 

    DC National Guard

    After approximately two years leading the D.C. National Guard, Maj. Gen. John C. Andonie, Commanding General (Interim) transferred his authority to Brig. Gen. Leland D. Blanchard II, during a Change of Command and Retirement Ceremony at DAR Constitution Hall, in Washington, D.C., on Aug. 9, 2025. Brig. Gen. Blanchard previously served as the Adjutant General (TAG) for the D.C. National Guard. The ceremony was officiated by the Director of the Army National Guard, Lt. Gen. Jonathan M. Stubbs, and attended by hundreds of active and former service members, dignitaries, D.C. officials, and distinguished visitors. Maj. Gen. Andonie's military career spanned more than 35 years. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)

    Date Taken: 08.09.2025
    Date Posted: 08.09.2025 23:14
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 973286
    VIRIN: 250809-F-PL327-2046
    Filename: DOD_111221654
    Length: 00:02:09
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    TAGS

    D.C. National Guard
    Maj. Gen. John C. Andonie
    Air National Guard
    Army National Guard
    Change of Command Ceremony
    Brig. Gen. Leland D. Blanchard II

