Change of Command and Retirement Ceremony for D.C. National Guard Commanding General

After approximately two years leading the D.C. National Guard, Maj. Gen. John C. Andonie, Commanding General (Interim) transferred his authority to Brig. Gen. Leland D. Blanchard II, during a Change of Command and Retirement Ceremony at DAR Constitution Hall, in Washington, D.C., on Aug. 9, 2025. Brig. Gen. Blanchard previously served as the Adjutant General (TAG) for the D.C. National Guard. The ceremony was officiated by the Director of the Army National Guard, Lt. Gen. Jonathan M. Stubbs, and attended by hundreds of active and former service members, dignitaries, D.C. officials, and distinguished visitors. Maj. Gen. Andonie's military career spanned more than 35 years. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)