Coast Guardsmen from Air Station Detroit MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew conducted a search and rescue mission for four people in distress due to a capsized vessel on Lake Erie near Erie, Pennsylvania, on August 8, 2025. Once on scene, the helicopter crew deployed a rescue swimmer to rescue the last remaining survivor from an air pocket beneath the vessel. (Courtesy video by Air Station Detroit)
|Date Taken:
|08.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.09.2025 11:00
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|973271
|VIRIN:
|250808-G-G0109-1005
|Filename:
|DOD_111221132
|Length:
|00:01:50
|Location:
|DETROIT, MICHIGAN, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
Coast Guard rescues 4 people from capsized vessel on Lake Erie
