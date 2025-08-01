Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard rescues 4 people from capsized vessel on Lake Erie

    DETROIT, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    08.08.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Michael Lauofo 

    U.S. Coast Guard Great Lakes District

    Coast Guardsmen from Air Station Detroit MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew conducted a search and rescue mission for four people in distress due to a capsized vessel on Lake Erie near Erie, Pennsylvania, on August 8, 2025. Once on scene, the helicopter crew deployed a rescue swimmer to rescue the last remaining survivor from an air pocket beneath the vessel. (Courtesy video by Air Station Detroit)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.08.2025
    Date Posted: 08.09.2025 11:00
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 973271
    VIRIN: 250808-G-G0109-1005
    Filename: DOD_111221132
    Length: 00:01:50
    Location: DETROIT, MICHIGAN, US

