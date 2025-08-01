Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DETROIT, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    08.08.2025

    Story by Petty Officer 3rd Class Michael Lauofo 

    U.S. Coast Guard Great Lakes District

    Aug. 8, 2025
    Lt. Cristina Silva
    Cristina.M.Silva@uscg.mil/586-405-2324

    Coast Guard rescues 4 people from capsized vessel on Lake Erie

    DETROIT — Coast Guard Air Station Detroit responded to a call from the Great Lakes District of a capsized vessel with four people in the water on Lake Erie near Erie, Pennsylvania, on August 8, 2025.

    The survivors were transferred to awaiting emergency medical services on shore and were reported to be medically stable and did not sustain any injuries. Coast Guard Sector Eastern Great Lakes received initial notification at 9:34 a.m. of a capsized 23-foot vessel with four people in the water. The sector issued an Urgent Marine Information Broadcast and launched Station Erie’s 29-foot Response Boat-Small crew and an Air Station Detroit MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew to respond.

    Once on scene, Station Erie rescued three individuals and had speculations of another survivor under the vessel tapping on the hull. The helicopter crew arrived on scene and deployed the rescue swimmer, making visual confirmation of the survivor being alive in an air pocket under the vessel. The swimmer expertly made contact with the vessel, extracted the survivor, and delivered them to safety on Station Erie’s Response Boat-Small.

    “I commend our crews for having swiftly executed the procedures we train daily. The Coast Guard uses a variety of stations to use their expertise to bring family and friends back together, and it was a pleasure to work with the crews of Station Erie,” said Cmdr. Robert O’Donnell, helicopter aircraft commander.

    For more information, contact Lt. Cristina Silva, Coast Guard Air Station Detroit Public Affairs
    Officer, at 586-405-2324 or email Cristina.M.Silva@uscg.mil

    -USCG-

    Coast Guard rescues 4 people from capsized vessel on Lake Erie

    TAGS

    Great Lakes
    Lake Erie
    SAR
    USCG

