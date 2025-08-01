Courtesy Photo | Coast Guard Station Erie 29-foot Response Boat-Small arrives on scene to rescue four...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Coast Guard Station Erie 29-foot Response Boat-Small arrives on scene to rescue four people in the water from a capsized vessel incident on Lake Erie near Erie, Pennsylvania, on August 8, 2025. Station Erie coordinated this rescue effort alongside Air Station Detroit who deployed their rescue swimmer from an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter to rescue the last person in the water from beneath the capsized vessel. (Courtesy photo by Air Station Detroit) see less | View Image Page

Aug. 8, 2025

Lt. Cristina Silva

Coast Guard rescues 4 people from capsized vessel on Lake Erie



DETROIT — Coast Guard Air Station Detroit responded to a call from the Great Lakes District of a capsized vessel with four people in the water on Lake Erie near Erie, Pennsylvania, on August 8, 2025.



The survivors were transferred to awaiting emergency medical services on shore and were reported to be medically stable and did not sustain any injuries. Coast Guard Sector Eastern Great Lakes received initial notification at 9:34 a.m. of a capsized 23-foot vessel with four people in the water. The sector issued an Urgent Marine Information Broadcast and launched Station Erie’s 29-foot Response Boat-Small crew and an Air Station Detroit MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew to respond.



Once on scene, Station Erie rescued three individuals and had speculations of another survivor under the vessel tapping on the hull. The helicopter crew arrived on scene and deployed the rescue swimmer, making visual confirmation of the survivor being alive in an air pocket under the vessel. The swimmer expertly made contact with the vessel, extracted the survivor, and delivered them to safety on Station Erie’s Response Boat-Small.



“I commend our crews for having swiftly executed the procedures we train daily. The Coast Guard uses a variety of stations to use their expertise to bring family and friends back together, and it was a pleasure to work with the crews of Station Erie,” said Cmdr. Robert O’Donnell, helicopter aircraft commander.



