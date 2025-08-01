Maj. Gen. John C. Andonie Tribute Video

The D.C. National Guard honors U.S. Army Maj. Gen. John C. Andonie, the Commanding General (Interim), for 35+ years of military service. We also recognize August 9, 2025, as Maj. Gen. John C. Andonie Day in the District of Columbia. Mayor Muriel Bowser honored Maj. Gen. Andonie with a proclamation recognizing his decades of distinguished service to the U.S. Army. His leadership strengthened the bond between the DC National Guard and the District, enhancing public safety, community partnerships, and emergency response. Please watch this tribute video as service members and partners discuss Maj. Gen. Andonie's commitment to build, maintain, and balance readiness objectives over the last two years. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)
08.09.2025
08.09.2025
|Package
|973270
|250809-F-PL327-4248
|250809
|DOD_111221100
00:07:56
WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|1
|1
