Maj. Gen. John C. Andonie Tribute Video

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/973270" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The D.C. National Guard honors U.S. Army Maj. Gen. John C. Andonie, the Commanding General (Interim), for 35+ years of military service. We also recognize August 9, 2025, as Maj. Gen. John C. Andonie Day in the District of Columbia. Mayor Muriel Bowser honored Maj. Gen. Andonie with a proclamation recognizing his decades of distinguished service to the U.S. Army. His leadership strengthened the bond between the DC National Guard and the District, enhancing public safety, community partnerships, and emergency response. Please watch this tribute video as service members and partners discuss Maj. Gen. Andonie's commitment to build, maintain, and balance readiness objectives over the last two years. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)