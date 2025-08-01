Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maj. Gen. John C. Andonie Tribute Video

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    08.09.2025

    Video by Master Sgt. Arthur Wright 

    DC National Guard

    The D.C. National Guard honors U.S. Army Maj. Gen. John C. Andonie, the Commanding General (Interim), for 35+ years of military service. We also recognize August 9, 2025, as Maj. Gen. John C. Andonie Day in the District of Columbia. Mayor Muriel Bowser honored Maj. Gen. Andonie with a proclamation recognizing his decades of distinguished service to the U.S. Army. His leadership strengthened the bond between the DC National Guard and the District, enhancing public safety, community partnerships, and emergency response. Please watch this tribute video as service members and partners discuss Maj. Gen. Andonie's commitment to build, maintain, and balance readiness objectives over the last two years. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)

    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    partnerships
    readiness
    D.C. National Guard
    Maj. Gen. John C. Andonie
    Commanding General

