Change of Office and Retirement Ceremony for Rear Adm. Ted LeClair

NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO, Ca. (Aug. 8, 2025) - Rear Adm. Ted LeClair, deputy commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet and commander, Task Force LCS, delivers remarks during his retirement ceremony at Naval Base San Diego. During the ceremony, LeClair turned over responsibilities as commander, Task Force LCS to Capt. Wayne Gehman and celebrated his retirement after 34 years of naval service. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Robert Zahn)