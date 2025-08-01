Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Change of Office and Retirement Ceremony for Rear Adm. Ted LeClair

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.08.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Robert Zahn 

    Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO, Ca. (Aug. 8, 2025) - Rear Adm. Ted LeClair, deputy commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet and commander, Task Force LCS, delivers remarks during his retirement ceremony at Naval Base San Diego. During the ceremony, LeClair turned over responsibilities as commander, Task Force LCS to Capt. Wayne Gehman and celebrated his retirement after 34 years of naval service. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Robert Zahn)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.08.2025
    Date Posted: 08.09.2025 13:03
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 973255
    VIRIN: 250808-N-XI187-1001
    Filename: DOD_111220743
    Length: 01:51:18
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Change of Office and Retirement Ceremony for Rear Adm. Ted LeClair, by PO1 Robert Zahn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Surface Warriors
    CNSP Naval Surface Forces
    TASK Force LCS
    retirement

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download