    1-17 Air Cavalry Squadron (ACS) Change of Responsibility Ceremony

    FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2025

    Video by Capt. Shervon Pope 

    82nd Combat Aviation Brigade

    1-17 Air Cavalry Squadron (ACS), 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade (CAB) conducted their Change of Responsibility in which CSM Michael Castro relinquished responsibility to CSM Norman Robles on Aug. 1, 2025 at he 82nd Airborne Division Patio.

    Date Taken: 08.01.2025
    Date Posted: 08.08.2025 15:47
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 973228
    VIRIN: 250801-A-BQ153-4348
    Filename: DOD_111220159
    Length: 00:32:27
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1-17 Air Cavalry Squadron (ACS) Change of Responsibility Ceremony, by CPT Shervon Pope, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    SABER
    1-17 ACS
    Change of Command Ceremony
    82nd CAB

