U.S. Air Force Maj. Joseph Ritchie, 316th Security Support Squadron commander, military working dog handlers, and adopting Airmen share the mission impact and personal stories behind the retirement of Military Working Dogs Nero and Cchango at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, Aug. 6, 2025. The video package features the dogs’ final ride, medal presentations, a retirement cake celebration, and the reading of the poem “Defenders of the Night,” honoring their combined 11 years of service to national security. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Isaac March)
|08.06.2025
|08.08.2025 15:11
|Video Productions
|973221
|250806-F-OC840-1002
|DOD_111220096
|00:03:25
|JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, US
|1
|1
From Kennel to Couch: MWD Cchango and Nero Retire After Distinguished Service
