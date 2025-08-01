From kennel to couch: MWD Cchango and Nero retire after distinguished service

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/973221" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Maj. Joseph Ritchie, 316th Security Support Squadron commander, military working dog handlers, and adopting Airmen share the mission impact and personal stories behind the retirement of Military Working Dogs Nero and Cchango at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, Aug. 6, 2025. The video package features the dogs’ final ride, medal presentations, a retirement cake celebration, and the reading of the poem “Defenders of the Night,” honoring their combined 11 years of service to national security. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Isaac March)