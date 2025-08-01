Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    From kennel to couch: MWD Cchango and Nero retire after distinguished service

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    08.06.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Isaac March 

    316th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Joseph Ritchie, 316th Security Support Squadron commander, military working dog handlers, and adopting Airmen share the mission impact and personal stories behind the retirement of Military Working Dogs Nero and Cchango at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, Aug. 6, 2025. The video package features the dogs’ final ride, medal presentations, a retirement cake celebration, and the reading of the poem “Defenders of the Night,” honoring their combined 11 years of service to national security. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Isaac March)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.06.2025
    Date Posted: 08.08.2025 15:11
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 973221
    VIRIN: 250806-F-OC840-1002
    Filename: DOD_111220096
    Length: 00:03:25
    Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, From kennel to couch: MWD Cchango and Nero retire after distinguished service, by SSgt Isaac March, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    From Kennel to Couch: MWD Cchango and Nero Retire After Distinguished Service

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    military working dog handler
    Military Working Dog Adoption
    military working dog (MWD)
    316th Security Forces Group

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download