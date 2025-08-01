Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.30.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Dominic Spence 

    Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center

    U.S. Marines with 3rd Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, fire M240B machine guns at simulated targets during company attacks as part of Service Level Training Exercise 4-25 at Range 400, Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, July 30, 2025. MCAGCC serves as the Marine Corps’ premier training venue for service-level exercises by providing realistic multi-domain environments to prepare forces for success in future conflicts. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Dominic Spence)

    Date Taken: 07.30.2025
    Date Posted: 08.08.2025 14:57
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 973208
    VIRIN: 250730-M-DS205-2001
    Filename: DOD_111219846
    Length: 00:02:41
    Location: TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, US

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    This work, Range 400 Company Attacks, by LCpl Dominic Spence, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USMCNews, USNORTHCOM, Infantry, M240, TTECG, MCAGCC

