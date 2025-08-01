Range 400 Company Attacks

U.S. Marines with 3rd Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, fire M240B machine guns at simulated targets during company attacks as part of Service Level Training Exercise 4-25 at Range 400, Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, July 30, 2025. MCAGCC serves as the Marine Corps’ premier training venue for service-level exercises by providing realistic multi-domain environments to prepare forces for success in future conflicts. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Dominic Spence)
|Date Taken:
|07.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.08.2025 14:57
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|973208
|VIRIN:
|250730-M-DS205-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111219846
|Length:
|00:02:41
|Location:
|TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
