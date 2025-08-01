Range 400 Company Attacks

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with 3rd Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, fire M240B machine guns at simulated targets during company attacks as part of Service Level Training Exercise 4-25 at Range 400, Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, July 30, 2025. MCAGCC serves as the Marine Corps’ premier training venue for service-level exercises by providing realistic multi-domain environments to prepare forces for success in future conflicts. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Dominic Spence)