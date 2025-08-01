Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    432nd Wing MQ-9 Bamboo Eagle 25-3 B-roll

    NAVAL BASE VENTURA COUNTY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.05.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Renee Blundon 

    432nd Wing   

    A U.S. Air Force MQ-9 Reaper assigned to the 432nd Wing/432nd Air Expeditionary Wing, taxies to the flightline during Bamboo Eagle 25-3 on Naval Base Ventura County, Point Mugu, California, August 5, 2025. The exercise provides Airmen with the opportunity to operate from austere locations, demonstrating the flexibility and endurance required to sustain combat power and ensure survivability in dynamic conditions. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Renee Blundon)

    Date Taken: 08.05.2025
    Date Posted: 08.08.2025 11:44
    Location: NAVAL BASE VENTURA COUNTY, CALIFORNIA, US

    This work, 432nd Wing MQ-9 Bamboo Eagle 25-3 B-roll, by SrA Renee Blundon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MQ-9 Reaper

