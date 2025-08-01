A U.S. Air Force MQ-9 Reaper assigned to the 432nd Wing/432nd Air Expeditionary Wing, taxies to the flightline during Bamboo Eagle 25-3 on Naval Base Ventura County, Point Mugu, California, August 5, 2025. The exercise provides Airmen with the opportunity to operate from austere locations, demonstrating the flexibility and endurance required to sustain combat power and ensure survivability in dynamic conditions. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Renee Blundon)
|Date Taken:
|08.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.08.2025 11:44
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|973192
|VIRIN:
|250805-F-NV774-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111219457
|Length:
|00:01:56
|Location:
|NAVAL BASE VENTURA COUNTY, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 432nd Wing MQ-9 Bamboo Eagle 25-3 B-roll, by SrA Renee Blundon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.