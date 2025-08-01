432nd Wing MQ-9 Bamboo Eagle 25-3 B-roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/973192" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

A U.S. Air Force MQ-9 Reaper assigned to the 432nd Wing/432nd Air Expeditionary Wing, taxies to the flightline during Bamboo Eagle 25-3 on Naval Base Ventura County, Point Mugu, California, August 5, 2025. The exercise provides Airmen with the opportunity to operate from austere locations, demonstrating the flexibility and endurance required to sustain combat power and ensure survivability in dynamic conditions. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Renee Blundon)