    K-9 unit completes daily feeding and kennel care at Joint Base Andrews

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    07.30.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Isaac March 

    316th Wing

    U.S. Air Force military working dogs eat and drink during their daily feeding routine at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, July 30, 2025. The twice-daily process includes providing food, fresh water, and kennel cleaning to maintain the health and readiness of the dogs assigned to the 316th Security Support Squadron. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Isaac March)

    Date Taken: 07.30.2025
    Date Posted: 08.08.2025 09:53
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 973161
    VIRIN: 250730-F-OC840-1001
    Filename: DOD_111218911
    Length: 00:01:07
    Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, K-9 unit completes daily feeding and kennel care at Joint Base Andrews, by SSgt Isaac March, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Working Dog Handler
    Military Working Dog (MWD)
    316th Security Support Squadron
    316th Security Forces Group

