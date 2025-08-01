K-9 unit completes daily feeding and kennel care at Joint Base Andrews

U.S. Air Force military working dogs eat and drink during their daily feeding routine at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, July 30, 2025. The twice-daily process includes providing food, fresh water, and kennel cleaning to maintain the health and readiness of the dogs assigned to the 316th Security Support Squadron. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Isaac March)
|07.30.2025
|08.08.2025 09:53
|B-Roll
|973161
|250730-F-OC840-1001
|DOD_111218911
|00:01:07
|JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, US
|0
|0
