U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Santiago Llanes honored in dignified transfer Aug. 6, 2025

A U.S. Marine Corps carry team transfers the remains of U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Santiago Llanes of Berkley, California, Aug. 6, 2025, at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware. Llanes was assigned to Marine Corps Security Regiment Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Madeline Baisey)
|08.06.2025
|08.08.2025 09:11
|Package
|973144
|250806-F-F3100-1001
|DOD_111218774
|00:07:05
|Location:
|DOVER AFB, DELAWARE, US
|0
|0
