    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Santiago Llanes honored in dignified transfer Aug. 6, 2025

    DOVER AFB, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES

    08.06.2025

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Rusty Frank 

    Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations

    A U.S. Marine Corps carry team transfers the remains of U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Santiago Llanes of Berkley, California, Aug. 6, 2025, at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware. Llanes was assigned to Marine Corps Security Regiment Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Madeline Baisey)

    Date Taken: 08.06.2025
    Date Posted: 08.08.2025 09:11
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 973144
    VIRIN: 250806-F-F3100-1001
    Filename: DOD_111218774
    Length: 00:07:05
    Location: DOVER AFB, DELAWARE, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Santiago Llanes honored in dignified transfer Aug. 6, 2025, by TSgt Rusty Frank, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

