Arkansas Guardsmen Buzz Camp Robinson with new drone training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/973044" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Drone Training has come to Camp Robinson as Arkansas Army National guardsmen with Delta Company 239th Brigade Engineer Battalion participate in a new course that will teach them as UAS pilots how to navigate smaller drones with speed and precision.



This training will be pertinent in the future of warfare as the battle field changes. With continuous upgrades in technology and training, drone pilots are projected to be utilized much more in the years to come.