    Arkansas Guardsmen Buzz Camp Robinson with new drone training

    LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES

    07.30.2025

    Video by Sgt. Israel Sanchez 

    Arkansas National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Drone Training has come to Camp Robinson as Arkansas Army National guardsmen with Delta Company 239th Brigade Engineer Battalion participate in a new course that will teach them as UAS pilots how to navigate smaller drones with speed and precision.

    This training will be pertinent in the future of warfare as the battle field changes. With continuous upgrades in technology and training, drone pilots are projected to be utilized much more in the years to come.

    Date Taken: 07.30.2025
    Date Posted: 08.07.2025 13:10
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 973044
    VIRIN: 250805-Z-PG977-1001
    Filename: DOD_111216889
    Length: 00:05:41
    Location: LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    TAGS

    Arkansas Army National Guard
    Army National Gaurd
    Camp Robinson Maneuver Training Center
    training events
    Drone Assets

