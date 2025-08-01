Drone Training has come to Camp Robinson as Arkansas Army National guardsmen with Delta Company 239th Brigade Engineer Battalion participate in a new course that will teach them as UAS pilots how to navigate smaller drones with speed and precision.
This training will be pertinent in the future of warfare as the battle field changes. With continuous upgrades in technology and training, drone pilots are projected to be utilized much more in the years to come.
|Date Taken:
|07.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.07.2025 13:10
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|973044
|VIRIN:
|250805-Z-PG977-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111216889
|Length:
|00:05:41
|Location:
|LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Arkansas Guardsmen Buzz Camp Robinson with new drone training, by SGT Israel Sanchez, identified by DVIDS
