    Secretary of the Army recognizes Soldiers’ acts of heroism

    FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    08.07.2025

    Secretary of the Army, Hon. Dan Driscoll, will hold a press conference on the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team active shooter incident that occurred.

    Hon. Driscoll will recognize Soldiers who responded to the incident and discuss their acts of heroism.

    Date Taken: 08.07.2025
    Date Posted: 08.07.2025 11:43
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 973034
    Filename: DOD_111216726
    Length: 00:25:16
    Location: FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US

    Dan Driscoll

