Secretary of the Army, Hon. Dan Driscoll, will hold a press conference on the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team active shooter incident that occurred.
Hon. Driscoll will recognize Soldiers who responded to the incident and discuss their acts of heroism.
|Date Taken:
|08.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.07.2025 11:43
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|973034
|Filename:
|DOD_111216726
|Length:
|00:25:16
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Secretary of the Army recognizes Soldiers’ acts of heroism, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.