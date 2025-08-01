Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Around the MHS August 7, 2025

    UNITED STATES

    08.07.2025

    Video by Sean Metzger 

    Office of the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Health Affairs/Military Health System

    Around the 2025 Military Health System Research Symposium includes remarks from the Pentagon’s top doctor on how innovative research saves lives, recognizing those dedicated to advancing warfighter health, and poster awards showcasing the latest developments in military medicine.

    Date Taken: 08.07.2025
    Date Posted: 08.07.2025 10:11
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 973012
    VIRIN: 250807-O-TR188-7063
    PIN: 250807-O
    Filename: DOD_111216322
    Length: 00:01:47
    Location: US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    News
    mhs
    DHA
    MHSRS
    MHSRS2025

