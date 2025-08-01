Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USACE debris removal in Pacific Palisades

    LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.03.2025

    Video by Jeffrey Henon 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Los Angeles District

    Removing debris from the 2025 wildfires in the hills of Pacific Palisades is challenging, requiring USACE contractors to adapt to the steep terrain. To address this, contractors built a ramp to lift debris up to the roadside where it can be hauled away along with workers who descend from ropes to dislodge the debris for workers below to gather.

