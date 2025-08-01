USACE debris removal in Pacific Palisades

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Removing debris from the 2025 wildfires in the hills of Pacific Palisades is challenging, requiring USACE contractors to adapt to the steep terrain. To address this, contractors built a ramp to lift debris up to the roadside where it can be hauled away along with workers who descend from ropes to dislodge the debris for workers below to gather.