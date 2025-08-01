Removing debris from the 2025 wildfires in the hills of Pacific Palisades is challenging, requiring USACE contractors to adapt to the steep terrain. To address this, contractors built a ramp to lift debris up to the roadside where it can be hauled away along with workers who descend from ropes to dislodge the debris for workers below to gather.
|Date Taken:
|08.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.05.2025 19:57
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|972807
|VIRIN:
|250803-A-YY531-6780
|Filename:
|DOD_111213326
|Length:
|00:10:26
|Location:
|LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USACE debris removal in Pacific Palisades, by Jeffrey Henon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.