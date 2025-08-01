Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Clearing debris from Tuna Canyon Road in Topanga, CA

    TOPANGA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.31.2025

    Video by Jeffrey Henon 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Los Angeles District

    USACE contractors clear debris from a property on Tuna Canyon Road. The property damaged by the 2025 southern California wildfires is high up in California's Topanga Hills at the end of a dirt road. The steep and remote location limited the equipment that could be used.

    Date Taken: 07.31.2025
    Date Posted: 08.05.2025 17:07
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 972781
    VIRIN: 250731-A-YY531-5890
    Filename: DOD_111212802
    Length: 00:03:58
    Location: TOPANGA, CALIFORNIA, US

    This work, Clearing debris from Tuna Canyon Road in Topanga, CA, by Jeffrey Henon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    LAWildfires25, USACE, debris removal, SoCalWildfires, Pacific Palisades

