Clearing debris from Tuna Canyon Road in Topanga, CA

USACE contractors clear debris from a property on Tuna Canyon Road. The property damaged by the 2025 southern California wildfires is high up in California's Topanga Hills at the end of a dirt road. The steep and remote location limited the equipment that could be used.
07.31.2025
08.05.2025
|B-Roll
|972781
|250731-A-YY531-5890
|DOD_111212802
|00:03:58
|Location:
TOPANGA, CALIFORNIA, US
|2
|2
