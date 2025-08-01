Air Force, JASDF perform bilateral rapid airfield damage recovery training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Japan Air Self-Defense Force airmen assigned to the 3rd Air Wing and U.S. Air Force Airmen to the 35th Civil Engineer Squadron took part in a rapid airfield damage repair exercise as part of Resolute Force Pacific 2025 at Draughon Range near Misawa Air Base, Japan, July 29, 2025. The REFORPAC exercise is part of the first-in-a-generation Department-Level Exercise series, employing more than 400 Joint and coalition aircraft and more than 12,000 members at more than 50 locations across 3,000 miles. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Skyler Combs & Airman 1st Class Hannah Bench)