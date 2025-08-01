Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Air Force, JASDF perform bilateral rapid airfield damage recovery training

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MISAWA AB, AOMORI, JAPAN

    07.28.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Skyler Combs and Airman Hannah Bench

    35th Fighter Wing

    Japan Air Self-Defense Force airmen assigned to the 3rd Air Wing and U.S. Air Force Airmen to the 35th Civil Engineer Squadron took part in a rapid airfield damage repair exercise as part of Resolute Force Pacific 2025 at Draughon Range near Misawa Air Base, Japan, July 29, 2025. The REFORPAC exercise is part of the first-in-a-generation Department-Level Exercise series, employing more than 400 Joint and coalition aircraft and more than 12,000 members at more than 50 locations across 3,000 miles. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Skyler Combs & Airman 1st Class Hannah Bench)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.28.2025
    Date Posted: 08.04.2025 19:05
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 972673
    VIRIN: 250729-F-RI665-1001
    Filename: DOD_111210313
    Length: 00:05:13
    Location: MISAWA AB, AOMORI, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force, JASDF perform bilateral rapid airfield damage recovery training, by SSgt Skyler Combs and Amn Hannah Bench, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Misawa AB
    USINDOPACOM
    REFORPAC
    PACAF
    DLE2025
    35th AEW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download