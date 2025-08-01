Japan Air Self-Defense Force airmen assigned to the 3rd Air Wing and U.S. Air Force Airmen to the 35th Civil Engineer Squadron took part in a rapid airfield damage repair exercise as part of Resolute Force Pacific 2025 at Draughon Range near Misawa Air Base, Japan, July 29, 2025. The REFORPAC exercise is part of the first-in-a-generation Department-Level Exercise series, employing more than 400 Joint and coalition aircraft and more than 12,000 members at more than 50 locations across 3,000 miles. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Skyler Combs & Airman 1st Class Hannah Bench)
|Date Taken:
|07.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.04.2025 19:05
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|972673
|VIRIN:
|250729-F-RI665-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111210313
|Length:
|00:05:13
|Location:
|MISAWA AB, AOMORI, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Air Force, JASDF perform bilateral rapid airfield damage recovery training, by SSgt Skyler Combs and Amn Hannah Bench, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
