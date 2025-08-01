Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UNITED STATES

    08.04.2025

    Video by Joseph Billups, Stephen Elias, Erick Gappa and Staff Sgt. Daniel Hernandez

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Division

    They Said…
    A podcast about Army communicators, for Army communicators.
    They Said… is the official podcast for Soldiers, leaders, and civilians shaping the future of Army communications. Hosted by senior Public Affairs leaders, this show delivers clear, candid conversations about what’s happening across the communication enterprise from policy changes and career development to culture shifts and real-world missions.
    Each episode speaks directly to the strength of the force, the junior Soldiers, NCOs, officers, and new civilians by answering questions from the field, defining the evolving role of Army communicators and spotlighting the warfighters who bring the Army story to life.
    Expect real talk, real questions, and real insight, plus a little fun along the way.

    Date Taken: 08.04.2025
    Date Posted: 08.04.2025 11:18
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 972610
    VIRIN: 250804-A-YQ285-9358
    Filename: DOD_111209100
    Length: 00:40:08
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, They Said..., by Joseph Billups, Stephen Elias, Erick Gappa and SSG Daniel Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

