They Said…
A podcast about Army communicators, for Army communicators.
They Said… is the official podcast for Soldiers, leaders, and civilians shaping the future of Army communications. Hosted by senior Public Affairs leaders, this show delivers clear, candid conversations about what’s happening across the communication enterprise from policy changes and career development to culture shifts and real-world missions.
Each episode speaks directly to the strength of the force, the junior Soldiers, NCOs, officers, and new civilians by answering questions from the field, defining the evolving role of Army communicators and spotlighting the warfighters who bring the Army story to life.
Expect real talk, real questions, and real insight, plus a little fun along the way.
