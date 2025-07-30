Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Nimitz Conducts Flight Operations

    U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    07.06.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Hannah Kantner  

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    250706-N-XK462-1001 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (July 6, 2025) The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier conducts flight operations in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy video)

    Date Taken: 07.06.2025
    Date Posted: 08.04.2025 02:47
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 972593
    VIRIN: 250706-N-XK462-1001
    Filename: DOD_111208573
    Length: 00:02:01
    Location: U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Nimitz Conducts Flight Operations, by PO2 Hannah Kantner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

