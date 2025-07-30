Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Culinary Specialist PFC Marsae Sanders

    UNITED STATES

    08.01.2025

    Video by Nutan Chada  

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    PAN S1000-25-0043
    Army Private First Class Marsae Sanders, 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment "The Old Guard," is an Army Culinary Specialist in America's Kitchen, Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, and he's passionate about cooking. He shares his secret about how to make the best cheese sauce. The Defense Logistics Agency's Troop Support Subsistence team is proud to support Culinary Specialists with fresh fruits and vegetables, dry goods, spices and much more so they can prepare delicious meals. For more information on how DLA can support your mission visit: www.dla.mil

    Date Taken: 08.01.2025
    Date Posted: 08.01.2025 12:58
    Location: US

    theoldguard
    DLATroopSupportSubsistence

