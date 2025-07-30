Army Culinary Specialist PFC Marsae Sanders

PAN S1000-25-0043
Army Private First Class Marsae Sanders, 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment "The Old Guard," is an Army Culinary Specialist in America's Kitchen, Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, and he's passionate about cooking. He shares his secret about how to make the best cheese sauce. The Defense Logistics Agency's Troop Support Subsistence team is proud to support Culinary Specialists with fresh fruits and vegetables, dry goods, spices and much more so they can prepare delicious meals. For more information on how DLA can support your mission visit: www.dla.mil
|Date Taken:
|08.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.01.2025 12:58
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|972455
|VIRIN:
|250801-D-LU733-9011
|Filename:
|DOD_111205048
|Length:
|00:00:42
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
