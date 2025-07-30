1 ABCT, 3rd Infantry Division conducts FPV drone live-fire

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Sgt. Elena Killough assigned to the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, discusses how soldiers from her unit conducted their first first-person view (FPV) drone live-fire range at Grafenwöhr Training Area, Germany, July 21–25, 2025. This event marked the next step in the unit’s FPV training progression over the past 18 months. Designated as a Transforming in Contact 2.0 unit, the brigade is helping the Army reshape training and tactics for armored formations to meet the challenges of the future fight. . (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Rachel Hall)