1 ABCT, 3rd Infantry Division conducts FPV drone live-fire

    GERMANY

    07.21.2025

    Video by Sgt. Rachel Hall 

    70th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    Sgt. Elena Killough assigned to the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, discusses how soldiers from her unit conducted their first first-person view (FPV) drone live-fire range at Grafenwöhr Training Area, Germany, July 21–25, 2025. This event marked the next step in the unit’s FPV training progression over the past 18 months. Designated as a Transforming in Contact 2.0 unit, the brigade is helping the Army reshape training and tactics for armored formations to meet the challenges of the future fight. . (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Rachel Hall)

    Date Taken: 07.21.2025
    Date Posted: 08.01.2025 07:54
    Location: DE

    StrongerTogether, VCorps, TFIron, WeAreNato, NATO, 3rd Infantry Division

