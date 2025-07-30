1 ABCT, 3rd Infantry Division conducts FPV drone live-fire

Sgt. Elena Killough assigned to the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, discusses how soldiers from her unit conducted their first first-person view (FPV) drone live-fire range at Grafenwöhr Training Area, Germany, July 21–25, 2025. This event marked the next step in the unit’s FPV training progression over the past 18 months. Designated as a Transforming in Contact 2.0 unit, the brigade is helping the Army reshape training and tactics for armored formations to meet the challenges of the future fight. . (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Rachel Hall)
