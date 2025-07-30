Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SLTE 4-25: Combat Logistics Battalion-8 Conducts First Ever MRADR Airlift

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.30.2025

    Video by Cpl. Noelia Vazquez 

    2nd Marine Division

    U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Battalion 8, Combat Logistics Regiment 2, 2nd Marine Logistics Group and Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron (HMH) 361, Marine Aircraft Group 16, 3rd Marine Air Wing, conduct a helicopter support team operation for the first evaluation of the the air transportability of the Medium Range Air Defense Radar during Service Level Training Exercise 4-25 at the Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, July 30, 2025. SLTE 4-25 is designed to be a challenging, realistic training environment that produces combat-ready forces capable of operating as an integrated Marine Air Ground Task Force across all domains of military operations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Noelia Vazquez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.30.2025
    Date Posted: 07.31.2025 18:54
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 972358
    VIRIN: 250730-M-LW008-1002
    Filename: DOD_111202892
    Length: 00:06:00
    Location: TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SLTE 4-25: Combat Logistics Battalion-8 Conducts First Ever MRADR Airlift, by Cpl Noelia Vazquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Operational Readiness
    2dMARDIV
    FOLLOWME
    Innovation and Technology Lab
    Preparation
    SLTE 4-25

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download