Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Stratton returns home from Indo-Pacific patrol

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ALAMEDA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.30.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Joel Lavallee 

    U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Area

    Friends and family members reunite with Coast Guard members stationed aboard the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Stratton (WMSL 752) as the cutter returns to home port in Alameda, California, July 30, 2025. The Stratton returned to their home port following a 134-day patrol in the Indo-Pacific, engaging in professional exchanges, cultural events, and joint exercises with Japan, Republic of Korea, and the Philippines, including at-sea search-and-rescue and interdiction exercises. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Joel LaVallee)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.30.2025
    Date Posted: 07.31.2025 14:50
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 972347
    VIRIN: 250730-G-HA271-1001
    Filename: DOD_111202495
    Length: 00:00:34
    Location: ALAMEDA, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USCG IndoPacific

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download