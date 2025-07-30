U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Stratton returns home from Indo-Pacific patrol

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/972347" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Friends and family members reunite with Coast Guard members stationed aboard the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Stratton (WMSL 752) as the cutter returns to home port in Alameda, California, July 30, 2025. The Stratton returned to their home port following a 134-day patrol in the Indo-Pacific, engaging in professional exchanges, cultural events, and joint exercises with Japan, Republic of Korea, and the Philippines, including at-sea search-and-rescue and interdiction exercises. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Joel LaVallee)