U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Stratton returns home from Indo-Pacific patrol

Friends and family members reunite with Coast Guard members stationed aboard the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Stratton (WMSL 752) as the cutter returns to home port in Alameda, California, July 30, 2025. The Stratton returned to their home port following a 134-day patrol in the Indo-Pacific, engaging in professional exchanges, cultural events, and joint exercises with Japan, Republic of Korea, and the Philippines, including at-sea search-and-rescue and interdiction exercises. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Joel LaVallee)
|07.30.2025
|07.31.2025 14:50
|B-Roll
|972347
|250730-G-HA271-1001
|DOD_111202495
|00:00:34
|ALAMEDA, CALIFORNIA, US
|1
|1
