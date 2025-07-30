U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Stratton returns home following 134-day Western Pacific patrol

ALAMEDA, Calif. — The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Stratton (WMSL 752) and crew returned to their Base Alameda home port, Wednesday, following a 134-day patrol in the Indo-Pacific.



Stratton’s crew engaged in professional exchanges, cultural events, and joint exercises with Japan, Republic of Korea, and the Philippines, including at-sea search-and-rescue and interdiction exercises.



Expanded U.S. Coast Guard presence in the Indo-Pacific facilitates professional exchanges that strengthen our mutual capacity and interoperability with allies and partners, creating opportunities to expand maritime domain awareness in support of a secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific through unrestricted access to the maritime commons.



In Puerta Princesa, Philippines, Stratton conducted joint operations with the U.S. Coast Guard Maritime Security Response Team West and Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) Special Operations Forces and hosted the U.S. Ambassador to the Philippines, MaryKay Carlson, and PCG Commandant, Adm. Ronnie Gil Gavan.



In Busan, Republic of Korea, Stratton participated in a search and rescue (SAR) tabletop exercise with ten countries for international mission collaboration. Stratton also conducted a trilateral partner nation engagement with the PCG and Japan Coast Guard in Kagoshima, Japan, during which the crew led ship’s tours, tabletop discussions, and an at-sea SAR exercise, marking the first time the PCG operated with the USCG outside their Exclusive Economic Zone.



While anchored in Koror, Palau, Stratton hosted the President of Palau and U.S. Ambassador to Palau, Joel Ehrendreich. The event highlighted the importance of the U.S partnership as Stratton was the first in its class to visit Palau.



Supporting a White House initiative for the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, Stratton hosted six observers from India Coast Guard, Japan Coast Guard, and Australian Border Force, for the first-ever Quad at-sea ship observer mission to improve interoperability in the Indo-Pacific.



The U.S. Coast Guard navigates with our Quad partners to leverage and network respective maritime security capabilities toward cooperation on key maritime issues of mutual concern and significant value to Indo-Pacific stability.



Additionally, Stratton's crew embarked three law enforcement officers from the Republic of the Marshall Islands (RMI) Sea Patrol, who provided a combined presence and conducted two successful maritime law enforcement boardings of commercial fishing vessels operating in the RMI EEZ. While no violations were initially reported from the boarding, potential issues with the catch emerged later and constituted further inspection from RMI.



Stratton’s deployment contributed to regional cooperation and enhanced global maritime governance through integrated deterrence and strengthened partnerships.



“The crew is excited to return home after a long but incredibly important deployment,” says Capt. Dorothy Hernaez, Stratton’s commanding officer. “Stratton and her crew showcased that the U.S. Coast Guard is a global Coast Guard. Through presence and partner engagement in the Indo-Pacific, Stratton advanced regional stability that in turn provides for homeland security, peace, and prosperity.”



Hernaez assumed command of the Stratton during a change of command ceremony held in Honolulu on July 22, as the cutter transited toward its home port.



Commissioned in 2012, Stratton is one of ten Legend-class national security cutters and one of four homeported in Alameda. National security cutters are 418-feet long, 54-feet wide, and have a 4,600 long-ton displacement. They have a top speed of 28 knots, a range of 12,000 nautical miles, and can hold a crew of up to 170. National security cutters routinely conduct operations throughout the Pacific, where their unmatched combination of range, speed, and ability to operate in extreme weather provides the mission flexibility necessary to conduct vital strategic missions.



The namesake of U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Stratton is Capt. Dorothy Stratton, who led the service’s all-female reserve force during World War II. Dorothy Stratton was the first female commissioned officer in the Coast Guard and commanded more than 10,000 personnel. The ship’s motto is “We Can’t Afford Not To.”



