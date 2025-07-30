Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Essential tips before a PCS pack-out

    SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    07.30.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Stephanie Henry 

    Permanent Change of Station Joint Task Force

    A video displays multiple tips on how to conduct a Permanent Change of Station pack-out at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, July 30, 2025. If service members have any issues with a move, they can reach the PCS Joint Task Force by calling 833-Move-Mil. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Stephanie Henry)

    Date Taken: 07.30.2025
    Date Posted: 07.31.2025 10:23
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 972295
    VIRIN: 250730-F-UG882-1630
    Filename: DOD_111201639
    Length: 00:00:27
    Location: SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, ILLINOIS, US

    This work, Essential tips before a PCS pack-out, by SSgt Stephanie Henry, identified by DVIDS

    PCS
    PCSJTF

