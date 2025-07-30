USASAC observes Antiterrorism Awareness Month

U.S. Army Security Assistance Command Commanding General Brig. Gen. Allen Pepper and Command Sgt. Maj. Michael Cordery highlight the importance of staying vigilant to kick off the August observance of Antiterrorism Awareness Month. (U.S. Army video by Kristen Pittman)
|07.30.2025
|07.31.2025 09:52
|PSA
|972290
|250730-A-KV687-1001
|DOD_111201526
|00:01:04
|REDSTONE ARSENAL, ALABAMA, US
|0
|0
