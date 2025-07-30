Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USASAC observes Antiterrorism Awareness Month

    REDSTONE ARSENAL, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    07.30.2025

    Video by Kristen Pittman 

    U.S. Army Security Assistance Command

    U.S. Army Security Assistance Command Commanding General Brig. Gen. Allen Pepper and Command Sgt. Maj. Michael Cordery highlight the importance of staying vigilant to kick off the August observance of Antiterrorism Awareness Month. (U.S. Army video by Kristen Pittman)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.30.2025
    Date Posted: 07.31.2025 09:52
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 972290
    VIRIN: 250730-A-KV687-1001
    Filename: DOD_111201526
    Length: 00:01:04
    Location: REDSTONE ARSENAL, ALABAMA, US

