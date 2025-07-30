Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    III Armored Corps Subordinate Division Highlight Video

    FORT HOOD, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    07.30.2025

    Video by Sgt. Gabriel Villalobos 

    III Armored Corps

    U.S. Army III Armored Corps highlight video showing capabilities of four subordinate divisions located on Fort Carson, Colorado, Fort Riley, Kansas, Fort Bliss, Texas and Fort Hood, Texas, July 30, 2025. III Armored Corps has four subordinate divisions which are 1st Cavalry Division, 4th Infantry Division, 1st Armored Division and 1st Infantry Division. (U.S. Army video production by Sgt. Gabriel Villalobos)

    Date Taken: 07.30.2025
    Date Posted: 07.30.2025 18:12
    Location: FORT HOOD, TEXAS, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, III Armored Corps Subordinate Division Highlight Video, by SGT Gabriel Villalobos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

