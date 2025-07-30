U.S. Army III Armored Corps highlight video showing capabilities of four subordinate divisions located on Fort Carson, Colorado, Fort Riley, Kansas, Fort Bliss, Texas and Fort Hood, Texas, July 30, 2025. III Armored Corps has four subordinate divisions which are 1st Cavalry Division, 4th Infantry Division, 1st Armored Division and 1st Infantry Division. (U.S. Army video production by Sgt. Gabriel Villalobos)
|Date Taken:
|07.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.30.2025 18:12
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|972195
|VIRIN:
|250730-A-SN477-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111200089
|Length:
|00:02:59
|Location:
|FORT HOOD, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, III Armored Corps Subordinate Division Highlight Video, by SGT Gabriel Villalobos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.