Road to Drill Broadcast for August 2025
Host: MSgt. Chelsea Fitzpatrick and TSgt. Drew Schumann from the 127th Wing Public Affairs office, Selfridge Air National Guard Base, Michigan
TRT: 18:47
Topics: August Drill, Since Last Drill, Leadership Changes, Air Refueling Group Deployment, Site Activation Taskforce Visit, and more.
If you have any questions or comments you would like addressed in this Podcast, please email us at RoadtoDrill@gmail.com, or message on Facebook at www.facebook.com/127thWing
