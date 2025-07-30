Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UTNG- Field Artillery Motivation Video

    DRAPER, UTAH, UNITED STATES

    07.09.2025

    Video by Robert Harnden 

    Utah National Guard Public Affairs

    Enjoy some motivational cuts from the 65th Field Artillery Brigade featuring footage from the 1st Battalion, 145th Field Artillery Regiment and the 2nd Battalion, 222nd Field Artillery Regiment. (Utah Army National Guard video by Rob Harnden)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, UTNG- Field Artillery Motivation Video, by Robert Harnden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Utah National Guard
    65th Field Artillery Brigade
    222nd Field Artillery Regiment
    145th Field Artillery Regiment
    explosions
    field artillery

