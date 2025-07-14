250729-N-ST310-1010 NORFOLK, VA (July 29, 2025) Responding to environmental challenges and the need for rapid, efficient oil spill recovery, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Mid-Atlantic is testing a cutting-edge remotely operated vessel to help bolster cleanup efforts at naval installations across Hampton Roads. The vessel is part of a broader initiative to modernize oil spill response in complex and demanding operational environments. (U.S. Navy video by David Todd/Released)
07.24.2025
07.30.2025
Package
NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
This work, NAVFAC Mid-Atlantic Tests Smart Skimmer Tech to Enhance Navy’s Oil Spill Response, by David Todd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
NAVFAC Mid-Atlantic Tests Smart Skimmer Tech to Enhance Navy’s Oil Spill Response
