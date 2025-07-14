Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVFAC Mid-Atlantic Tests Smart Skimmer Tech to Enhance Navy’s Oil Spill Response

    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    07.24.2025

    Video by David Todd 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Mid-Atlantic

    250729-N-ST310-1010 NORFOLK, VA (July 29, 2025) Responding to environmental challenges and the need for rapid, efficient oil spill recovery, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Mid-Atlantic is testing a cutting-edge remotely operated vessel to help bolster cleanup efforts at naval installations across Hampton Roads. The vessel is part of a broader initiative to modernize oil spill response in complex and demanding operational environments. (U.S. Navy video by David Todd/Released)

    Date Taken: 07.24.2025
    Date Posted: 07.30.2025 10:14
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 972141
    VIRIN: 250729-N-ST310-1010
    PIN: 250729
    Filename: DOD_111199124
    Length: 00:01:44
    Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, NAVFAC Mid-Atlantic Tests Smart Skimmer Tech to Enhance Navy’s Oil Spill Response, by David Todd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NAVFAC Mid-Atlantic Tests Smart Skimmer Tech to Enhance Navy&rsquo;s Oil Spill Response

    NAVFAC

