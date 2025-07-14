NAVFAC Mid-Atlantic Tests Smart Skimmer Tech to Enhance Navy’s Oil Spill Response

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/972141" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

250729-N-ST310-1010 NORFOLK, VA (July 29, 2025) Responding to environmental challenges and the need for rapid, efficient oil spill recovery, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Mid-Atlantic is testing a cutting-edge remotely operated vessel to help bolster cleanup efforts at naval installations across Hampton Roads. The vessel is part of a broader initiative to modernize oil spill response in complex and demanding operational environments. (U.S. Navy video by David Todd/Released)