NAVFAC Mid-Atlantic Tests Smart Skimmer Tech to Enhance Navy’s Oil Spill Response

Photo By David Todd | 250724-N-ST310-1046 NORFOLK, VA (July 24, 2025) During a training exercise, July 24, NAVFAC Mid-Atlantic Environmental Oil Recovery team members practice maneuvering the Remote-Control Skimmer under a pier at Naval Station Norfolk to demonstrate the vessel's adaptability to various conditions. The vessel is part of a broader initiative to modernize oil spill response in complex and demanding operational environments. (U.S. Navy photo by David Todd/Released)

By David Todd, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Mid-Atlantic Public Affairs



NORFOLK, VA — Responding to environmental challenges and the need for rapid, efficient oil spill recovery, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Mid-Atlantic (NAVFAC MIDLANT) is testing a cutting-edge remotely operated vessel to help bolster cleanup efforts at naval installations across Hampton Roads. Engineered for agility, cost-effectiveness, and precision, the initiative reinforces the Navy’s commitment to protecting coastal waters while maintaining operational readiness.



The Remote-Control Skimmer is a compact vessel that combines advanced engineering, agile mobility, and a strong commitment to environmental protection. Designed to modernize oil recovery operations, it brings innovative technology to the forefront of spill response. During a recent site visit to Naval Station Norfolk, Rear Adm. Jorge Cuadros, Commander of NAVFAC Atlantic, joined NAVFAC MIDLANT leadership for an in-depth, 360-degree demonstration of the skimmer’s remote-control capabilities and its current and future operational potential.



“Enabling Fleet and warfighter readiness means that we must train and operate our platforms as good stewards of our coastal waters,” said Cuadros. “Tools like this reflect the Navy’s commitment to innovation and investment in solutions that preserve readiness, while safeguarding the environment. I’m excited to see how we can scale this capability across the NAVFAC enterprise.”



Developed in partnership with the Naval Facilities Engineering and Expeditionary Warfare Center (NAVFAC EXWC) in Port Hueneme, California, and oil spill contractor Elastec in Carmi, Illinois, the skimmer supports the Navy’s broader strategy to modernize oil spill recovery across diverse and demanding environments. The collaboration highlights a fusion of technical ingenuity and ecological responsibility aimed at preserving marine ecosystems and operational continuity.



This project is funded by the Navy Environmental Sustainability Development to Integration (NESDI) program – the Navy’s environmental shoreside Research, Development, Test, and Evaluation (RDT&E) program. The collaboration underscores the Navy’s commitment to sustainability and defense innovation, fusing technical ingenuity with ecological responsibility to protect marine habitats and support mission readiness.



“The equipment currently used to meet installations’ oil recovery needs is expensive to buy and maintain,” explained Casey Barker, NAVFAC EXWC Oil Spill Response Program Manager. “If we have more cost-effective equipment, like the Remote-Control Skimmer, we could then invest more heavily in equipment like vacuum trucks and trailers to store and transport recovered oil for recycling or disposal.”



Oil spills pose serious threats to both the environment and naval operations, disrupting port activity, damaging infrastructure, and impairing readiness. Contamination near ship berths, piers, and waterfront facilities can delay ship movements, interrupt fueling operations, and require costly remediation. Alongside risks to marine life and personnel safety, oil spills also draw critical resources away from operational priorities. An effective and timely response is essential to keeping installations secure, functional, and environmentally compliant, enabling the Fleet to carry out its mission without interruption.



The Remote-Control Skimmer marks a strategic advancement in oil spill response and cleanup. Capable of operating up to 650 feet offshore, it accesses spill zones unreachable by fixed recovery systems, such as maneuvering beneath piers, around moored vessels, and into tight or obstructed spaces. Weighing roughly 265 pounds when empty and nearly 360 pounds when full (holding approximately 11 gallons of oil), the vessel uses rotating drums to recover oil, storing it in onboard tanks before autonomously returning to shore. This streamlined process enhances efficiency while reducing the environmental impact.



Unlike traditional mechanical recovery methods, which often produce oil-water mixtures containing more than 50 percent water and require repeated transfers to shore for regulatory processing, the Remote-Control Skimmer extracts oil directly from the water’s surface with minimal water intake (less than 1 percent). This streamlined approach significantly enhances recovery efficiency, particularly in remote or high-volume spill zones. While alternative techniques, such as on-site separation are available, they remain costly, technically constrained, and are subject to strict discharge regulations.



“The vessel is much more than metal and software … it’s a promise to our waterways and the Navy’s goal to be good stewards of the environment,” said Blake Waller, NAVFAC MIDLANT Environmental Resources and Assessment Product Line Leader. “This innovation allows the Navy to respond quicker when it’s needed most, shortening recovery times so warfighters can return to the mission.”



Currently optimized for isolated oil spill recovery, the Remote-Control Skimmer could eventually evolve to support larger spill volumes or integrate advanced sensor technologies, enhancing its ability to support operations in Fleet-concentrated areas.



“Right now, we’re testing the skimmer locally in Hampton Roads to assess its potential for our broader mission across all shore installations,” said Waller. “We’re encouraged by what we’ve seen so far, and as we continue evaluating its performance, we’re excited about where it could lead. The possibilities are truly limitless.”



With the Navy leading the charge, the future of oil recovery isn’t just a goal … it’s underway. As recovery technology continues to advance, NAVFAC is charting a bold new course. The Remote-Control Skimmer exemplifies a growing alignment between national defense and ecological responsibility. It is powered by innovation, strengthened by collaboration, and anchored by a steadfast commitment to safeguarding marine ecosystems while sustaining operational strength.



NAVFAC MIDLANT provides facilities engineering, public works and environmental products and services across an area of responsibility that spans from South Carolina to Maine, as far west as Illinois, and down to Indiana. As an integral member of the Commander, Navy Region Mid-Atlantic team, NAVFAC MIDLANT provides leadership through the Regional Engineer organization to ensure the region’s facilities and infrastructure are managed efficiently and effectively.



