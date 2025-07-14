OC-ALC Aircraft Paint Facility

The Oklahoma City Air Logistics Complex's Aircraft Paint Facility is one of the first stops for aircraft arriving at the depot for programmed depot maintenance and one of the last before returning to its unit. Paint protects aircraft from corrosion, UV exposure and the elements, but must be removed so that the aircraft can be inspected for damage. (U.S. Air Force video by Clayton Cummins)
