    OC-ALC Aircraft Paint Facility

    TINKER AFB, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    06.24.2025

    Video by Clayton Cummins 

    72nd Air Base Wing

    The Oklahoma City Air Logistics Complex's Aircraft Paint Facility is one of the first stops for aircraft arriving at the depot for programmed depot maintenance and one of the last before returning to its unit. Paint protects aircraft from corrosion, UV exposure and the elements, but must be removed so that the aircraft can be inspected for damage. (U.S. Air Force video by Clayton Cummins)

    Date Taken: 06.24.2025
    Date Posted: 07.30.2025 09:32
    Location: TINKER AFB, OKLAHOMA, US

    This work, OC-ALC Aircraft Paint Facility, by Clayton Cummins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Tinker Air Force Base
    C-130 Hercules
    Paint Shop
    Oklahoma City Air Logistics Complex
    OC-ALC
    Programmed Depot Maintenance

