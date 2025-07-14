OC-ALC Aircraft Paint Facility

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/972137" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Oklahoma City Air Logistics Complex's Aircraft Paint Facility is one of the first stops for aircraft arriving at the depot for programmed depot maintenance and one of the last before returning to its unit. Paint protects aircraft from corrosion, UV exposure and the elements, but must be removed so that the aircraft can be inspected for damage. (U.S. Air Force video by Clayton Cummins)