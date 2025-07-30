NATO forces conduct combined fires in Latvia

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Kyle LaBorde, an M109A6 Paladin self-propelled howitzer section chief and Sgt. Jordan Feagins, a fire direction center section chief, with Alpha Battery, 1st Battalion, 41st Field Artillery Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division in support of Task Force Iron, alongside Canadian Armed Forces Cpl. Owen Gallagher, with South Alberta Light Horse T5 Anvil Squadron Lord Strathcona’s Horse, and Spanish Armed Forces Lt. Jorge Micieces Marco and Sgt. Juan Jose Aguado Sanchez, discuss the multinational combined artillery live-fire exercise at Adazi, Latvia, July 25, 2025. NATO allies demonstrated their ability to coordinate combined fires across a simulated battlespace, showcasing the interoperability of NATO targeting systems and communications to facilitate fires on a single target with lethal precision. Joint exercises such as these focus on planning and executing operations to enhance interoperability and warfighting capabilities among NATO allies. The U.S. presence in Latvia enhances combat readiness and ensures U.S. forces can operate effectively with other NATO allies in diverse conditions. Task Force Iron’s mission is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent to increase lethality while strengthening partnerships with NATO allies and regional security partners. The task force provides combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s only forward-deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Rachel Hall and Staff Sgt. Rose Di Trolio)