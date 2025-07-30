Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NATO forces conduct combined fires in Latvia

    LATVIA

    07.25.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Rose Di Trolio, Sgt. Rachel Hall and Staff Sgt. Joseph Novak

    70th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Kyle LaBorde, an M109A6 Paladin self-propelled howitzer section chief and Sgt. Jordan Feagins, a fire direction center section chief, with Alpha Battery, 1st Battalion, 41st Field Artillery Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division in support of Task Force Iron, alongside Canadian Armed Forces Cpl. Owen Gallagher, with South Alberta Light Horse T5 Anvil Squadron Lord Strathcona’s Horse, and Spanish Armed Forces Lt. Jorge Micieces Marco and Sgt. Juan Jose Aguado Sanchez, discuss the multinational combined artillery live-fire exercise at Adazi, Latvia, July 25, 2025. NATO allies demonstrated their ability to coordinate combined fires across a simulated battlespace, showcasing the interoperability of NATO targeting systems and communications to facilitate fires on a single target with lethal precision. Joint exercises such as these focus on planning and executing operations to enhance interoperability and warfighting capabilities among NATO allies. The U.S. presence in Latvia enhances combat readiness and ensures U.S. forces can operate effectively with other NATO allies in diverse conditions. Task Force Iron’s mission is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent to increase lethality while strengthening partnerships with NATO allies and regional security partners. The task force provides combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s only forward-deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Rachel Hall and Staff Sgt. Rose Di Trolio)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.25.2025
    Date Posted: 07.30.2025 11:57
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 972128
    VIRIN: 250725-Z-FK430-4001
    Filename: DOD_111198972
    Length: 00:07:04
    Location: LV

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NATO forces conduct combined fires in Latvia, by SSG Rose Di Trolio, SGT Rachel Hall and SSG Joseph Novak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    VCorps
    StrongerTogether
    WeAreNato
    TFIron

