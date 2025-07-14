U.S. Airmen, assigned to the 354th Air Expeditionary Wing, conduct various tasks in support of exercise Resolute Force Pacific 25 in Guam, July 19-23, 2025. REFORPAC is designed to deliver Air Force capabilities to the Indo-Pacific region at speed and scale, then demonstrate the ability to command and control agile combat employment operations across more than six time zones. (broll) (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Carson Jeney)
|Date Taken:
|07.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.29.2025 23:32
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Length:
|00:02:08
|Location:
|GU
This work, 354 AEW Airmen hard at work (broll), by A1C Carson Jeney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
