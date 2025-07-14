Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Devil Avalanche: Live Fire Exercise

    FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    07.28.2025

    Video by Spc. Jayreliz Batista Prado 

    49th Public Affairs Detachment   

    Paratroopers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 504th Parachute Infantry Regiment "White Devils," 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division conduct live fire exercises during Devil Avalanche at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, July 28, 2025. Devil Avalanche is a training exercise that demonstrates 1st Brigade’s capability to deploy anywhere in the world within 18 hours; maintaining the Division’s mission as the Immediate Response Force of the United States. (U.S. Army video by Spc Jayreliz Batista Prado)

    Date Taken: 07.28.2025
    Date Posted: 07.29.2025 17:42
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 972051
    VIRIN: 250728-A-JA130-1130
    Filename: DOD_111197666
    Length: 00:02:49
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    82nd ABN DIV
    Live Fire excercise
    AATW
    Devil Avalanche

