Devil Avalanche: Live Fire Exercise

Paratroopers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 504th Parachute Infantry Regiment "White Devils," 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division conduct live fire exercises during Devil Avalanche at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, July 28, 2025. Devil Avalanche is a training exercise that demonstrates 1st Brigade’s capability to deploy anywhere in the world within 18 hours; maintaining the Division’s mission as the Immediate Response Force of the United States. (U.S. Army video by Spc Jayreliz Batista Prado)