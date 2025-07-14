1 BCT IN DEVIL AVALANCHE

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Paratroopers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 504th Parachute Infantry Regiment “White Devils,” 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, assault the objective at night with live rounds during Devil Avalanche, at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, July 27, 2025. Day and night live-fire exercises as part of Devil Avalanche refine the skills of Paratroopers, emphasizing the importance of realistic high-pressure training to enhance their craft and ensure they can project combat ready power anywhere in the world within 18 hours. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Dominick Smith)