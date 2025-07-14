Paratroopers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 504th Parachute Infantry Regiment “White Devils,” 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, assault the objective at night with live rounds during Devil Avalanche, at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, July 27, 2025. Day and night live-fire exercises as part of Devil Avalanche refine the skills of Paratroopers, emphasizing the importance of realistic high-pressure training to enhance their craft and ensure they can project combat ready power anywhere in the world within 18 hours. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Dominick Smith)
|Date Taken:
|07.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.29.2025 17:42
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|972040
|VIRIN:
|250727-A-LB960-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111197594
|Length:
|00:02:14
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 1 BCT IN DEVIL AVALANCHE, by SGT Dominick Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
