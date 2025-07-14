Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1 BCT IN DEVIL AVALANCHE

    FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    07.27.2025

    Video by Sgt. Dominick Smith 

    49th Public Affairs Detachment   

    Paratroopers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 504th Parachute Infantry Regiment “White Devils,” 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, assault the objective at night with live rounds during Devil Avalanche, at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, July 27, 2025. Day and night live-fire exercises as part of Devil Avalanche refine the skills of Paratroopers, emphasizing the importance of realistic high-pressure training to enhance their craft and ensure they can project combat ready power anywhere in the world within 18 hours. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Dominick Smith)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.27.2025
    Date Posted: 07.29.2025 17:42
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 972040
    VIRIN: 250727-A-LB960-1001
    Filename: DOD_111197594
    Length: 00:02:14
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1 BCT IN DEVIL AVALANCHE, by SGT Dominick Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

