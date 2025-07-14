Rader Clinic Readiness Rodeo

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Andrew Rader Army Health Clinic, at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Virginia, hosted its monthly, walk-in health readiness rodeo designed to “enable the readiness of our joint force,” said U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Matthew Matack, the clinic’s senior enlisted leader. The rodeo was held on July 18, 2025.



The rodeo aims to ensure service members in the National Capital Region are ready to deploy by offering fast and complete care. Soldiers, sailors, airmen, and Marines can update medical records, complete exams, and get cleared for duty—all in a single visit.