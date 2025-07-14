Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Rader Clinic Readiness Rodeo

    UNITED STATES

    07.29.2025

    Video by Sean Metzger 

    Defense Health Agency

    Andrew Rader Army Health Clinic, at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Virginia, hosted its monthly, walk-in health readiness rodeo designed to “enable the readiness of our joint force,” said U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Matthew Matack, the clinic’s senior enlisted leader. The rodeo was held on July 18, 2025.

    The rodeo aims to ensure service members in the National Capital Region are ready to deploy by offering fast and complete care. Soldiers, sailors, airmen, and Marines can update medical records, complete exams, and get cleared for duty—all in a single visit.

    Location: US

