Medical rodeo: vital to providing medically ready and ready medical forces

Photo By Robert Hammer | U.S. Army Capt. Anna Zhang, director of readiness and optometry at Andrew Rader U.S. Army Health Clinic, gives a vision test to a service member during a monthly health readiness rodeo at the clinic at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall on July 18, 2025. The rodeo demonstrated the unwavering commitment of the medics, health professionals, and the Defense Health Agency to warfighter readiness.

Andrew Rader Army Health Clinic, at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Virginia, hosted its monthly, walk-in health readiness rodeo designed to “enable the readiness of our joint force,” said U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Matthew Matack, the clinic’s senior enlisted leader. The rodeo was held on July 18, 2025.



The rodeo aims to ensure service members in the National Capital Region are ready to deploy by offering fast and complete care. Soldiers, sailors, airmen, and Marines can update medical records, complete exams, and get cleared for duty—all in a single visit.



“There are dozens of examinations and training requirements that must be completed before a service member is considered deployable,” said U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Kenyon Simmons, Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall. “A medical readiness event, like this rodeo, brings together medical professionals under one roof who can efficiently check off a lot of these boxes. The streamlined process makes it much easier to ensure the readiness of our warfighters to deploy at a moment’s notice.”



These events streamline routine care by providing services such as immunizations, labs, vision, hearing, and periodic health assessments, allowing service members to stay focused on training and mission tasks without prolonged clinic wait times, according to U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Emilio Rios, the clinic’s noncommissioned officer in charge.



Medical ‘team effort’



Each readiness event is coordinated across multiple military health units.



“It’s a team effort across the installation to utilize all of our providers, staff, and medics to support this event to ensure the readiness of warfighters who attend from across the NCR,” said Matack.



Bringing in professionals from multiple departments and locations is key for the success of the rodeo, according to U.S. Army Capt. Anna Zhang, clinic director of readiness and optometry. “While a majority of core staff are from Rader, we also call upon medics from the 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment and providers from McNair Health Clinic.”



“Our monthly readiness rodeos provide service members with an opportunity to address all their medical readiness concerns in one visit,” Zhang added. “Vision, immunizations, audiology, and laboratory services are available on a walk-in basis daily at Andrew Rader Health Clinic—but on rodeo days, we have providers performing the periodic health assessment as a walk-in service as well.”



Health readiness rodeos ensure ready medical force



The rodeo isn’t just good for troops. It also strengthens medical staff.



Matack emphasized the critical, multiple roles of his medics to ensure service members meet mission demands, calling them the “Swiss-Army knives” of the team. He credited Rios, and active duty logistics and medical staff for their work to “cross-train their medics to make them more versatile.”



“Our medics and staff get regular, hands-on experience across multiple readiness tasks, keeping their clinical skills sharp and ensuring they’re just as ready to deploy as the service members they support,” said Rios.



Busy rodeo events help them get practice working quickly and effectively, he said, skills they’ll need during emergencies or deployments.



“Our high-traffic rodeo days can help our healthcare professionals hone their ability to efficiently and effectively operate at scale if and when necessary,” said Zhang.



Medics crucial in battlefield and at home



The health readiness rodeo is testament to the crucial trust between provider and patient.



“As warfighters, we would not be able to accomplish our mission without medics and other healthcare professionals,” Simmons said. “Every time we step on the battlefield, we’re comforted to know that a medic is nearby. If we get hit, our survivability rate goes up exponentially when the medic responds to us quickly.”



In today’s high-demand operational environment, that trust is essential to mission success.



“Trust is the foundation of a patient-provider relationship,” Zhang said. “Patients depend on healthcare professionals to fix and address their ailments, which makes them feel safe, creating mental resilience.”



The services offered by the rodeo cultivate this trust, and “ultimately, preserve the fighting force,” she said.



The event, ultimately, demonstrates one crucial constant: the unwavering support of the medics, health professionals, and the Defense Health Agency to ensure warfighter readiness.



“A medically ready force is a ready force,” Zhang said. “By ensuring our service members have every opportunity to maintain their well-being, we enable our warfighters to deploy on a dime to win America’s battles.”