U.S. Airmen assigned to the 316th Security Support Squadron manage installation access operations at the Visitor Control Center July 21 2025. The team plays a critical role in safeguarding the installation by conducting background checks and processing credentials. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Isaac March)
|Date Taken:
|07.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.29.2025 12:13
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|971989
|VIRIN:
|250721-F-OC840-7017
|Filename:
|DOD_111196867
|Length:
|00:01:17
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Life Behind the Glass: Inside the Visitor Control Center, by SSgt Isaac March, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.