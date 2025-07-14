Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Life Behind the Glass: Inside the Visitor Control Center

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    07.21.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Isaac March 

    316th Wing

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 316th Security Support Squadron manage installation access operations at the Visitor Control Center July 21 2025. The team plays a critical role in safeguarding the installation by conducting background checks and processing credentials. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Isaac March)

    Date Taken: 07.21.2025
    Date Posted: 07.29.2025 12:13
    Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, US

    316th Security Support Squadron
    316th Security Force Support Squadron

