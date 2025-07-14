Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard rescues 3 on Lake Michigan

    STURGEON BAY, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    07.28.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Michael Lauofo 

    U.S. Coast Guard Great Lakes District

    Coast Guard Air Station Traverse City MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew rescues three people from the water In Sturgeon Bay on Lake Michigan July 28 2025. The crew received report of a capsized 16-foot vessel responded and rescued the survivors then transported them to Pellston Regional Airport in Michigan where Emergency Medical Services were awaiting. (Courtesy video by Air Station Traverse City)

    Date Taken: 07.28.2025
    Date Posted: 07.29.2025 09:25
    Location: STURGEON BAY, MICHIGAN, US

