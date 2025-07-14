Coast Guard Air Station Traverse City MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew rescues three people from the water In Sturgeon Bay on Lake Michigan July 28 2025. The crew received report of a capsized 16-foot vessel responded and rescued the survivors then transported them to Pellston Regional Airport in Michigan where Emergency Medical Services were awaiting. (Courtesy video by Air Station Traverse City)
Coast Guard rescues 3 on Lake Michigan
