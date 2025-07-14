Coast Guard rescues 3 on Lake Michigan

July 28, 2025



STURGEON BAY, Mich. — The Coast Guard rescued three people from the water on Lake

Michigan after receiving notification of a capsized vessel in Sturgeon Bay, Michigan on Monday.



The individuals were transported to Pellston Airport in Michigan, where they were transferred to awaiting

Emergency Medical Services for further evaluation. Coast Guard Sector Northern Great Lakes

received initial notification at 1:27 p.m. of a capsized 16-foot vessel with three people in the

water. The sector issued an Urgent Marine Information Broadcast, directed the launch of a

Station St. Ignace Response Boat—Small crew and diverted an Air Station Traverse City MH-60

Jayhawk helicopter crew to the scene.



Both crews arrived on scene and the helicopter crew rescued the three individuals from the water

as the station crew confirmed no signs of pollution, debris, or hazards to navigation.



“The crew operated with outstanding teamwork, which is a result of the numerous hours spent

training alongside station personnel and assets like Station St. Ignace for moments like these,”

said Lt. j.g. Nicholas Betts, Air Station Traverse City Public Affairs Officer. “Thanks to the

survivors for wearing life jackets—which made locating and rescuing them far more efficient—

the crews were able to save three lives today.”



