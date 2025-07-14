Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard rescues 3 on Lake Michigan

    MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    07.28.2025

    Story by Petty Officer 3rd Class Michael Lauofo 

    U.S. Coast Guard Great Lakes District

    July 28, 2025

    Lt. j.g. Nicholas Betts
    231-922-8273/Nicholas.T.Betts@uscg.mil

    STURGEON BAY, Mich. — The Coast Guard rescued three people from the water on Lake
    Michigan after receiving notification of a capsized vessel in Sturgeon Bay, Michigan on Monday.

    The individuals were transported to Pellston Airport in Michigan, where they were transferred to awaiting
    Emergency Medical Services for further evaluation. Coast Guard Sector Northern Great Lakes
    received initial notification at 1:27 p.m. of a capsized 16-foot vessel with three people in the
    water. The sector issued an Urgent Marine Information Broadcast, directed the launch of a
    Station St. Ignace Response Boat—Small crew and diverted an Air Station Traverse City MH-60
    Jayhawk helicopter crew to the scene.

    Both crews arrived on scene and the helicopter crew rescued the three individuals from the water
    as the station crew confirmed no signs of pollution, debris, or hazards to navigation.

    “The crew operated with outstanding teamwork, which is a result of the numerous hours spent
    training alongside station personnel and assets like Station St. Ignace for moments like these,”
    said Lt. j.g. Nicholas Betts, Air Station Traverse City Public Affairs Officer. “Thanks to the
    survivors for wearing life jackets—which made locating and rescuing them far more efficient—
    the crews were able to save three lives today.”

    For more information, contact Lt. j.g. Nicholas Betts, Air Station Traverse City Public Affairs
    Officer, at 231-922-8273 or email Nicholas.T.Betts@uscg.mil

    -USCG-

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 07.28.2025
    Date Posted: 07.28.2025 19:18
    Story ID: 544074
    Location: MICHIGAN, US
    Web Views: 47
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download