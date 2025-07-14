SLTE 4-25: 3rd Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment FSCEX

U.S. Marines with 3rd Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division participate in a Fire Support Coordination Exercise in support of Service Level Training Exercise 4-25 at the Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, July 22, 2025. SLTE 4-25 is designed to be a challenging, realistic training environment that produces combat-ready forces capable of operating as an integrated Marine Air Ground Task Force across all domains of military operations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Noelia Vazquez)
