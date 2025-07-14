Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    REFORPAC 2025: 374 LRS maneuver the mission B-Roll

    JAPAN

    07.18.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Manuel Zamora  

    374th Airlift Wing

    B-Roll footage of cargo movement in support of exercise Resolute Force Pacific 2025 at Yokota Air Base, Japan, July 19, 2025. REFORPAC is designed to deliver Air Force capabilities to the Indo-Pacific region at speed and scale, then demonstrate the ability to command and control agile combat employment operations across more than six time zones. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Manuel G. Zamora )

    Date Taken: 07.18.2025
    Date Posted: 07.25.2025 02:34
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 971604
    VIRIN: 250719-F-ZV099-8491
    Filename: DOD_111173964
    Length: 00:02:18
    Location: JP

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, REFORPAC 2025: 374 LRS maneuver the mission B-Roll, by SSgt Manuel Zamora, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

