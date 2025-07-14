REFORPAC 2025: 374 LRS maneuver the mission B-Roll

B-Roll footage of cargo movement in support of exercise Resolute Force Pacific 2025 at Yokota Air Base, Japan, July 19, 2025. REFORPAC is designed to deliver Air Force capabilities to the Indo-Pacific region at speed and scale, then demonstrate the ability to command and control agile combat employment operations across more than six time zones. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Manuel G. Zamora )
|Date Taken:
|07.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.25.2025 02:34
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|971604
|VIRIN:
|250719-F-ZV099-8491
|Filename:
|DOD_111173964
|Length:
|00:02:18
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
