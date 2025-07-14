Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Geronimo Paratroopers prepare PWE | Devil Avalanche

    FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    07.23.2025

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Joseph Truesdale 

    49th Public Affairs Detachment   

    Paratroopers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 501st Parachute Infantry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team (1BCT) "Devils," 82nd Airborne Division, prepare Paratroopers, weapons, and equipment before they begin Devil Avalanche on Fort Bragg, July 22, 2025. Devil Avalanche is a training event that demonstrates 1st Brigade’s capability to deploy anywhere in the world within 18 hours; maintaining the Division’s mission as the Immediate Response Force of the United States.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.23.2025
    Date Posted: 07.24.2025 16:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 971542
    VIRIN: 250723-A-MJ406-9994
    PIN: 049049
    Filename: DOD_111172466
    Length: 00:05:28
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Geronimo Paratroopers prepare PWE | Devil Avalanche, by SFC Joseph Truesdale, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

