Paratroopers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 501st Parachute Infantry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team (1BCT) "Devils," 82nd Airborne Division, prepare Paratroopers, weapons, and equipment before they begin Devil Avalanche on Fort Bragg, July 22, 2025. Devil Avalanche is a training event that demonstrates 1st Brigade’s capability to deploy anywhere in the world within 18 hours; maintaining the Division’s mission as the Immediate Response Force of the United States.
|Date Taken:
|07.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.24.2025 16:16
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|971542
|VIRIN:
|250723-A-MJ406-9994
|PIN:
|049049
|Filename:
|DOD_111172466
|Length:
|00:05:28
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Geronimo Paratroopers prepare PWE | Devil Avalanche, by SFC Joseph Truesdale, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.