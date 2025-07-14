Geronimo Paratroopers prepare PWE | Devil Avalanche

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Paratroopers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 501st Parachute Infantry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team (1BCT) "Devils," 82nd Airborne Division, prepare Paratroopers, weapons, and equipment before they begin Devil Avalanche on Fort Bragg, July 22, 2025. Devil Avalanche is a training event that demonstrates 1st Brigade’s capability to deploy anywhere in the world within 18 hours; maintaining the Division’s mission as the Immediate Response Force of the United States.