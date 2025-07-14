Paratroopers assigned to the 618th Engineer Support Company “The Nasty,” 82nd Airborne Division, conduct operations during Devil Avalanche on Sicily Drop Zone, Fort Bragg, North Carolina, July 23, 2025. The 618th Eng. Sup. Co. is one of the most decorated engineer companies in U.S Army history. Devil Avalanche serves as the brigade's culminating training event, certifying the unit’s proficiency and readiness to conduct large scale combat operations. (U.S. Army Video by Pfc. Jadyn Merritt)
|Date Taken:
|07.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.24.2025 14:02
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|971519
|VIRIN:
|250723-A-BD504-9039
|PIN:
|000111
|Filename:
|DOD_111171762
|Length:
|00:01:43
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, "The Nasty" - 618th Eng. Spt. Co | Broll, by PFC Jadyn Merritt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.