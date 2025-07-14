Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    "The Nasty" - 618th Eng. Spt. Co | Broll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    07.23.2025

    Video by Pfc. Jadyn Merritt 

    49th Public Affairs Detachment   

    Paratroopers assigned to the 618th Engineer Support Company “The Nasty,” 82nd Airborne Division, conduct operations during Devil Avalanche on Sicily Drop Zone, Fort Bragg, North Carolina, July 23, 2025. The 618th Eng. Sup. Co. is one of the most decorated engineer companies in U.S Army history. Devil Avalanche serves as the brigade's culminating training event, certifying the unit’s proficiency and readiness to conduct large scale combat operations. (U.S. Army Video by Pfc. Jadyn Merritt)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.23.2025
    Date Posted: 07.24.2025 14:02
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 971519
    VIRIN: 250723-A-BD504-9039
    PIN: 000111
    Filename: DOD_111171762
    Length: 00:01:43
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, "The Nasty" - 618th Eng. Spt. Co | Broll, by PFC Jadyn Merritt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download