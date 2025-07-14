"The Nasty" - 618th Eng. Spt. Co | Broll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Paratroopers assigned to the 618th Engineer Support Company “The Nasty,” 82nd Airborne Division, conduct operations during Devil Avalanche on Sicily Drop Zone, Fort Bragg, North Carolina, July 23, 2025. The 618th Eng. Sup. Co. is one of the most decorated engineer companies in U.S Army history. Devil Avalanche serves as the brigade's culminating training event, certifying the unit’s proficiency and readiness to conduct large scale combat operations. (U.S. Army Video by Pfc. Jadyn Merritt)